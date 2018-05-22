Speakers call for urgent Kashmir settlement

Srinagar, May 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, speakers at a seminar in Srinagar, today, said that Jammu and Kashmir is a human and political dispute, which needed to be resolved urgently in view of changing political scenario, internationally.

The seminar was organized by Hurriyat the forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to pay tributes to Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and martyrs of Hawal.

The speakers said that since the Kashmir dispute was a bone of contention between armed nuclear Pakistan and India, so any further delay in its settlement might jeopardize the peace in South Asian region. The event could not be attended by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq due to house arrest.

Master Muhammad Afzal, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Hubbi, Ghulam Nabi Zaki, Ghulam Hassan Mir and Abdul Majeed Banday were among those who attended the seminar.

