10 injured in Bijbehara blast

IAF chopper crash-lands in Jammu

Srinagar, May 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, ten people were injured in a grenade blast at Goriwan in Bijbehara area of Islamabad district. Four injured have been referred to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar for specialized treatment by the doctors at Sub District Hospital Bijbehara. At least six other injured are undergoing treatment at SDH Bijbehara, a doctor of the hospital said.

Meanwhile, a helicopter of the Indian Air Force crash-landed at Natha Top in Jammu. The two passengers and two crew members on board the chopper were safe, official sources told media.

The helicopter was on a routine sortie from Jammu when it crash-landed at the Natha Top helipad. A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

