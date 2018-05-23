Firing on civilians unveils ceasefire drama

Development mantra is distraction move

Srinagar, May 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, resistance leaders including Syed Ali Gilani and Muhammad Yasin Malik have said that the incident of firing by Indian army on fasting civilians in Shopian and injuries to four teenage girls have badly exposed the ceasefire drama enacted by New Delhi to hoodwink the world community.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement in Srinagar termed the attempt by the Indian troops to arrange so-called Iftaar in Shopian as shameful. He said these are the same troops who butchered and massacred hundreds of youth, wounded, maimed and blinded thousands just for peaceful protests in demand of their basic right to self-determination.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in his statement said, when people of Shopian refused to join the forced Iftaar operation hosted by the Indian troops whose hands were painted with the blood of Kashmiri youth, they were showered with bullets and pellets resulting in the injuries to many including some teenage girls.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in an obvious reference to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent speech in Srinagar said that linking the Kashmir dispute with development was a well-planned move to divert attention of the world community from the ground situation in Kashmir. The Mirwaiz in a video message pointed out that Kashmir struggle was purely aimed at securing the right to self-determination as promised by the Indian leaders themselves.

Hurriyat leaders, Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui, Farida Bahenji, Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo and the High Court Bar Association of occupied Kashmir in their statements termed the firing of Indian army in Shopian as a highly shameful and cowardly act. Engineer Abdur Rasheed called the Indian army’s move a cruel joke.

Hurriyat leaders Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Javaid Ahmed Mir and a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement visited SMHS Hospital, Srinagar, to enquire about the health of the victim girl students.

As many as 10 people including a woman were injured after unknown persons lobbed a grenade on the main road at Guriwan in Bijbehara area of Islamabad district, today. Mukhtar Ahmad Waza along with a delegation visited the injured at a Bijbehra hospital in district.

International Forum for Justice and Human Rights organized a silent protest at Pratap Park in Srinagar and released a report on May 1990 Hawal massacre, on the occasion. The protest was attended by rights activist Muhammad Ahsan Untoo and Hurriyat leaders including Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Yasmeen Raja, Imtiaz Ahmed Reshi, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Mushtaq Kashmiri and Sajjad Gul.

