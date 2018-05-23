IFJHR organizes protest in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, International Forum for Justice and Human Rights (IFJHR) organized a silent protest at Pratap Park in Srinagar and presented a report on Hawal massacre.

Over 60 mourners were killed in Hawal area of Srinagar on 21st of May 1990 when Indian troops opened fire on the funeral procession of Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen at his residence in Srinagar on the same day.

The sit-in was attended by the IFJHR Chairman, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, and Hurriyat leaders and activists including Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Yasmeen Raja, Mushtaq Kashmiri, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Imtiaz Ahmad Reshi and Sajjad Gul. A detailed report compiled by a team of experts led by Muhammad Ahsaan Untoo on Hawal massacre was released on the occasion.

“It has been 28 eight years since the massacre and no challan has been produced yet. Police has closed the case as untraced,” said Muhammad Ahsaan Untoo. He said, while Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, praises himself as a bold decision maker, let him take a decision regarding the massacres in Kashmir and investigate the same as per their justice system and institutions.

Muhammad Ahsan Untoo urged the Chairman of Human Rights Commission of the territory to take steps to bring to justice the Indian troops and police personnel involved in grave human rights violations in the territory.

He also condemned the firing incident in Shopian district in which four girls were injured when the Indian Army personnel fired upon protesters for opposing Iftar party arranged by the army.

The IFJHR Chairman appealed to all international human rights organisations to feel the pain of Kashmiri people and raise their voice against the human rights abuses in the occupied territory.

Members of various Hurriyat organisations also participated in the protest and termed the Hawal massacre as the first among many others in which no action was taken and no one was ever punished.

Like this: Like Loading...