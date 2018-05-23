Indian authorities prolonging detention of Aalam: JKML

Srinagar, May 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) has said that the Indian authorities are prolonging the illegal detention of its Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, under baseless cases which is highly condemnable.

A JKML spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said that Masarrat Aalam Butt was brought to Srinagar on Tuesday from Kot Bhalwal Jail of Jammu region and was produced before Additional District and Session Judge, Srinagar, in connection with a false case registered against him in Nowhatta Police Station. He said that after hearing the arguments the judge fixed the next hearing of the case on June 2, 2018. He said that later the party Chairman was shifted back to Kot Bhalwal Jail.

The spokesman said, India and its puppet administration have devised new policies and methods to prolong the illegal detention of Masarrat Aalam under baseless cases which is the worst kind of human rights violation and is highly condemnable. He appealed to the rights defender bodies including the Red Cross, Human Rights Watch and Bar Association Pakistan to take note of the worst political revenge against the JKML Chairman and play their role in his release.

The policy adopted by the puppet regime through which Masarrat Aalam is being moved from one police station to another cannot break his will and courage, he added.

Like this: Like Loading...