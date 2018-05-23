Naqash, Mir inquire about health of girls injured in army firing

Srinagar, May 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash and Javaid Ahmed Mir, visited SMHS Hospital in Srinagar and enquired about the condition of the teenage female students who were injured in the firing of Indian Army personnel at DK Pora in Shopian on Monday.

Muhammad Yousuf Naqash and Javaid Ahmed Mir prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured girls and expressed sympathies with their families.

“The Indian forces fired bullets on the civilians who objected to the enforced Iftaar. Most of the injured are teenage female students including two sisters,” Muhammad Yousuf Naqash and Javaid Ahmed Mir said in a joint statement.

The leaders while condemning the targeting of the teenage girls said that New Delhi was befooling the world in the name of so-called ceasefire. “These girl students were not holding guns in their hands. Such a kind of drama of ceasefire must open the eyes of the world community and international human rights organizations about the oppressive policies of India in Kashmir,” they added.

Yousuf Naqash and Javaid Mir called for practical intervention of the UN for permanently resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute and safeguarding the Kashmiri people from this unabated Indian oppression. Kashmir being one of the oldest pending disputes in the UN needs immediate attention and solution in the interest of peace, security and development of South Asia, they maintained.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement also visited SMHS Hospital in Srinagar and inquired about the health of the girls injured in the firing of Indian troops in Shopian.

