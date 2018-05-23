Yasin Malik condemns Barkati’s prolonged detention

Srinagar, May 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik has strongly condemned the prolonged detention of Maulana Sarjan Barkati who is languishing in Indian jail from 2016. Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement in Srinagar said that a person who was the only bread earner of a big family had been kept in jails for the past two years and his family was suffering because of this apathy.

Recently on court orders he was released from central jail Srinagar but was re-arrested from jail premises and no one knows about his whereabouts for the past three days.

The JKLF chairman urged human rights organizations including International Committee of Red Cross to look into this matter and ensure Moulana Sarjan Barkati’s release.

