IOK regime prolongs illegal detention of Aasiya

Challenges bail granted by court to woman leader

Srinagar, May 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, in a bid to prolong the illegal detention of the Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Aasiya Andrabi, the puppet authorities have appealed against the grant of bail to the woman Hurriyat leader.

Aasiya Andrabi was arrested on April 20, 2018 on the charges of organizing students’ protests in Islamabad district over the rape and murder of eight-year-old girl, Aasifa Bano, in Kathua area of Jammu. She was arrested along with women associates Fahmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen and Saima Rasool from Aang area of Anchidora in the district. Senior Superintendent of Police, Islamabad, Altaf Khan, had said that she was arrested for “engineering student protests”.

The DeM Chairperson along with her associates was remanded to eight-day police custody on April 22 and they had moved a bail application before the Principal Districts and Sessions Court, Islamabad. She was granted bail last week. However, she was not released. In the meantime, the puppet administration moved the High Court against the bail order.

“The accused has been booked under Section 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities Act. According to Section 43-D, the accused cannot be granted bail,” said senior lawyer Bashir A Dar, who represented the puppet administration in the case. He said that the matter had been posted for Friday for “continuation of the arguments”.

