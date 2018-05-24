UN urged to play role in de-escalating Pak, India tension

Srinagar, May 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) while expressing serious concern over escalating tension along the Line of Control and Working Boundary has urged the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role in ending the clashes between the two countries.

The DFP General Secretary, Muhammad Abdullah Tari, in a statement in Srinagar said the Kashmir dispute is the bone of contention between the two countries. He warned that the tension between the two countries could engulf the entire region.

Muhammad Abdullah Tari urged the international community to intervene so that both the nuclear powers shun the confrontational approach and start a dialogue process to resolve the long pending Kashmir dispute.

“If the Kashmir dispute is not resolved according to the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people, the situation between Indian and Pakistan can take an ugly turn anytime which can engulf the entire region and lead to a full-fledged war,” he warned.

