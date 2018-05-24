VoV briefs visiting Indian lawyers on situation in Kashmir

Srinagar, May 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the members of Voice of Victims (VoV), a human rights group based in Kashmir, briefed a team of prominent advocates from India about the prevailing situation in the territory.

The VoV team led by Executive Director Abdul Qadeer Dar informed the visiting Indian lawyers who met them in Baramulla how Indian state machinery was using violent methods to suppress the genuine voice of Kashmiris for freedom.

“The intelligentsia of India must understand that Kashmir is a matter of humanity besides being a political issue. We too are humans and we must be treated as humans. The methods of torture, alienation, suppression and use of brute forces by so-called democratic India must be questioned by secular and educated class of India” Qadeer said.

The Indian team comprised Advocate D Suresh Kumar, Advocate Surendra Gadling, Baljeet Kaur, Advocate Mandeep Singh, Advocate Suresh Tekade, Advocate Ankit Grewal and Advocate Nikita Agarwal.

