Waza urges Kashmir settlement to save South Asia

Srinagar, May 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza has said that the Kashmir dispute has become a flashpoint for entire region and could cause endanger peace in South Asia due to rising tension between India and Pakistan.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza while addressing a public meeting in Pahalgam said that the people of Kashmir had been rendering precious sacrifices from the past several decades for securing their birthright to self-determination. He said that the freedom movement had entered in a decisive phase due to the sacrifices of Kashmiris especially youth.

He said that it was responsibility of the international community to play role and put pressure on India to settle the lingering dispute according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Waza said that India and its stooges had unleashed a reign of terror against innocent and peaceful Kashmiri youth and had left no space for peaceful political activities and the innocent youth are being pushed to the wall.

He said that Kashmir was a disputed territory and should be resolves politically and democratically in the light of the UN Kashmir resolutions.

