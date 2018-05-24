Yasin Malik condemns prolonged detention of JKLF leaders

Srinagar, May 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik has strongly condemned the prolonged detention of party leaders Sirajud Din Mir and Abdul Rashid Magloo who are languishing at Kotbalwal jail under draconian Public Safety Act.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar also expressed serious concern over the deteriorating heath of another JKLF leader sheikh Nazir Ahmad at Kotbalwal jail.

Police arrested Sirajud Din Mir in a nocturnal raid on his residence at Karhama Tangmarg on 2nd April 2018 while as Abdul Rashid Magloo was arrested from his residence on 29th March 2018.

Both were slapped with PSA for participating in funeral prayers of a martyr.

The JKLF chairman said a 70-year- old political leader Sirajud Din Mir who is ailing from many ailments and Abdul Rashid Magloo who met with an accident recently and is taking various medicines are being penalized for their political belief and punished during holy month of Ramadan.

Similarly, Nazir Ahmad Sheikh who is serving a life sentence and has been shifted to Kotbalwal jail is also tolerating the apathy of so-called rulers and his health is also fast deteriorating which is a serious matter of concern he said.

Yasin Malik said tthe way police are oppressing political activists and are pushing Kashmiris to the wall is in fact an act of promoting violence in Jammu and Kashmir which is highly condemnable.

He condemned the ongoing oppressive tactics used by police, army and other Indian forces against common people during the holy month of Ramadan.

