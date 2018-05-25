Enemy wants to divide Kashmiris in name of sects, creed: Malik

Srinagar, May 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik has said that slogans of development and economic growth have always been used by India to deny freedom and right to self-determination.

Muhammad Yasin Malik addressing a public gathering n Srinagar said enemy wants to divide Kashmiris in the name of sects and creed and it is the duty of ulema and imams to forge and strengthen unity among our ranks.

While referring to recent statement of Indian Prime Minister, Nerandra Modi during his Kashmir visit in which he talked about development and peace, he said that every ruler talks about peace, progress and development of the occupied territory and lures oppressed people with the slogans of development, jobs, quality life and other materialistic things but doesn’t talk about the basic issue, right to self-determination.

He said without the resolution of Kashmir dispute, talks of peace, stability, progress and development are and will remain a distant dream. He said Kashmir dispute is a reality and no power can deny or ridicule this reality. Therefore it is necessary to accept this reality and resolve it in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

He also strongly condemned the use of pellets and bullets by Indian forces and police at Nowhata and parts of Sher-e-Khas in which dozens of young boys have been injured.

