IFJ seeks arrest of Major Gagoi

Srinagar, May 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the International Forum of Justice and Human Rights (IFJHR) Jammu and Kashmir held a protest at Press Enclave in Srinagar seeking arrest of Indian Army Major, Leetul Gagoi, who used a Kashmiri youth, Farooq Ahmed Dar, as a human shield.

The IFJ Chairman, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, led the protest and said that the police was still investigating the human shield case despite the fact that Major Gagoi had accepted that he had used Farooq Dar as a human shield in Chill Brass Village.

Muhammad Ahsan Untoo was accompanied by Farooq Ahmed Dar, the human shield victim, and Muhammad Ibrahim Wani the father of slain youth Tanvir Ahmed killed by 53 Rashtriya Rifles headed by Major Gogoi in Beerwah area of Budgam. They displayed placards seeking immediate arrest of habitual offender, Major Gogai.

Talking to reporters on the occasion, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo said that at least 8 petitions stand registered before Human Rights Commission and High Court of occupied Kashmir against the Major Gogai. “It is ironical that police is showing reluctance in getting this habitual offender arrested. He not only tied a youth with the bonnet of a jeep but also killed an innocent budding handicapped tailor Tanvir Ahmed Wani,” he said.

He said that despite clear cut orders from Human Rights Commission, the police was scared of touching the Major.

Muhammad Ibrahim, the father of the slain youth, told reporters that Major Gogoi was responsible for the death of his son Tanvir. “It was Gogoi who ordered his soldiers to shoot my son. A formal case stands registered against the Major and yet he is roaming free,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...