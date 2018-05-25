India urged to resume talks with Pakistan

New Delhi, May 25 (KMS): Noted Indian politicians and former spymasters criticizing India’s police for Kashmir and Pakistan have strongly pitched for resuming talks with Islamabad.

Speaking at a book launch ceremony they said that the BJP-led regime was mishandling its Kashmir and Pakistan policy for domestic political purpose.

The event was attended by former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh and former Vice President, Hamid Ansari.

Speaking in the panel discussion after the book release, former puppet Chief Minister and the President of National Conference, Farooq Abdullah, pleaded for Kashmir resolution and said that people in Kashmir had been suffering for the past 70 years while India and Pakistan were still carrying the baggage of partition.

Pointing at the double standards in dealing with Pakistan, former National Security Adviser (NSA) of India, Shivshankar Menon said one of the problems was that there was a double standard when it comes to talks with Pakistan. “Talks with other countries like China continued despite transgressions that took place in September 2014 while there have been no talks with Pakistan since Pathankot and Uri attacks,” he said.

Senior Congress leader and former union minister, Kapil Sibal said that the current Indian establishment was utilizing conflict with Pakistan for electoral gains. He said the generation born after 1989 only saw barrel of guns and the incidents like the speed tracking of execution of Muhammad Afzal Guru. He said New Delhi’s Kashmir policy since the beginning had not been based on justice and fairness while the Modi government had pushed them to the wall.

Journalist, Barkha Dutt also spoke about the past attempts at India-Pakistan dialogue and the reasons for their failure.

