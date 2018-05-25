MDM concerned over Dr Fakhtoo’s deteriorating health

Srinagar, May 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Muslim Deeni Mahaz (MDM) has expressed grave concern over the deteriorating health of its illegally detained President, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, at Udhampur Jail in Jammu.

A spokesman of MDM in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo is suffering from various ailments and in absence of any medical treatment his condition has deteriorated considerably.” He said that Dr Qasim was being subjected to political vendetta due to his uncompromising political stand and was shifted to Udhampur Jail to suffer further.

The spokesman said that Dr Qasim’s shifting to Udhampur Jail was against the directives of the Indian Supreme Court which had clearly stated that a prisoner should be lodged at a jail nearest to his home. “In Udhampur Jail, he has been denied every kind of medical treatment that has resulted in the worsening of his health conditions,” he added.

Meanwhile, the spokesman also condemned the continued detention Dukhtaran-e-Millat of Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi and her associates. Aasiya Andrabi is the wife of Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo.

He said, “Even after being bailed out by the court, Aasiya Andrabi, along with Nahida Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi, is lodged at Rambagh Police Station. This is the height of highhandedness that women are being kept behind the bars for the past one month despite being bailed out by the court.”

The spokesman appealed to the international community and the world human rights organisations to take cognizance of the illegal detention of Dr Fakhtoo and Aasiya Andrabi and the way a family is being punished for its political ideology.

