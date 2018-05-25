Throat slit body found in Hajin

4 including 3 cops injured in Jammu blast

Srinagar, May 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, body of a 38-year-old man was found with his throat slit in Hajin area of Bandipora district.

The body of Muhammad Yaqoob Wagay, a butcher by profession, was found outside his house at Gund Prang in Hajin.

Meanwhile, three Indian police personnel including an SHO and a civilian were injured in a grenade blast in Jammu. The incident occurred at General Bus Stand in Jammu late last night when unidentified persons hurled a grenade on a police vehicle, causing injuries to four people including three policemen.

Soon after the incident, Indian police and troops cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to nab the attackers.

On the other hand, five persons died while eight others sustained injuries in a road accident near Tapyal in Samba district.

