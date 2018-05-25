Tihar jail Guantanamo bay for Kashmiri prisoners: DFP

Srinagar, May 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has said that those languishing in Tihar jail, Delhi, including its chief Shabbir Ahmad Shah are facing toughest times of their lives as they are being targeted psychologically and the jail is proving Guantanamo Bay for Kashmiri prisoners.

The DFP spokesman in a statement in Srinagar referred to a letter written by Kashmiri prisoners lodged in Tihar jail, stressing the Director General Prisons, New Delhi, to take immediate and appropriate measures to safeguard the lives of Kashmiri detainees including Shabbir Ahmad Shah, who has been booked in an old fabricated case of 2005.

As per media reports, the Kashmiris arrested by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail have moved a joint application before the Director General Prisons, Delhi, to lodge them together in a single compartment, or at least separate them from other prisoners who are in jail for different criminal cases as they feel insecure with them.

The spokesman said it is not proper for jail authorities to fell prey to the politics being played with Kashmiri prisoners including Shabbir Shah. Indian judiciary has already succumbed before the political leadership of its country. It is evident by the fact that it is not passing a single bail order in favour of the Kashmiri prisoners despite the fact that the ED or NIA has completely failed in proving any charges against the Kashmiris including Shabir Shah..

The spokesman also condemned the pellet firing inside the Srinagar Jamia Masjid injuring at least two dozen people. This has again proved that men in uniform are indulging in gross human rights violations and are not interested in peace.

