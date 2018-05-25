Waza stresses political solution of Kashmir dispute

Srinagar, May 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmad Waza has said Kashmir is a political dispute and should be settled through political means in accordance with aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza addressing a public gathering at Naien in Pulwama urged India to shun its confrontational approach and start meaningful dialogue for settlement of Kashmir dispute.

As long as Kashmir dispute is not resolved in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people peace in the region will remain a dream. He said the rigid policy of New Delhi is pushing Kashmir’s educated youth to the wall.

Party activists Nisar Ahmad Rather, Eng Fayaz Ahmad Butt, Shabbir Nanwai, Manzoor Ahmad and Fayaz Ahmad also addressed the gathering.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement leaders continued mass contact programme and staged protest against the worst kind of human rights violations and prolonged detention of political leaders and youths.

According to reports, Himachal Pradesh Admin with the help of armed forces is surveying to grab the Padhry Gali (Nallah) tourist spot fall inside 10km of Bhadrawah district.

The people of Kashmir will resist with full force if rulers from outside tried to grab any part of Kashmir, the party leaders said.

Hurriyat leader, Javed Ahmad Mir in a statement in Srinagar deplored that the world community and international human rights organizations have become a mute spectator over the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir. He also condemned the police raids on the houses of Kashmiri youth and described it frustration of the authorities.

