Downtown Srinagar shuts against use of force on protesters

Srinagar, May 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown is being observed in downtown Srinagar, today, to protest against the use of brute force by the Indian police and troops on protesters in Nowhatta area yesterday.

Call for the shutdown had been given by the Jamia Traders Federation against desecrating of the historic mosque. All shops and other business establishments are closed in in Nowhatta, Gojwara, Bohrikadal, Sarafkadal and Khwaja Bazar areas of the city.

At least 50 people, including women worshippers, were injured after Friday prayers yesterday when the Indian forces’ personnel fired teargas shells and pellets to break up a protest. The clashes erupted after the forces allegedly fired pellets inside the grand mosque, leaving many dripping with blood and staining its floor.

Meanwhile, traders held a protest outside the historic mosque against the brutalities of the Indian forces.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, visited SMHS hospital in Srinagar to enquire about the health of the injured.

On the other hand, amid spontaneous shutdown, a protest rally was taken out in Hajin town of Bandipora district, today, against the brutal killing of a civilian, Yaqoob Ahmad Wagay. Hundreds of protesters, including relatives of the slain civilian, took out a protest march from Prang village towards Police station Hajin where they held a sit-in to demand punishment for his killers.

Shops and other business establishments remain closed in Hajin town and adjoining villages of Naidkai, Madwan, Prang, Shahgund, Vijpora, Markundal and Sumbal.

Wagay, according to his family, was killed inside his house on Thursday night by five gunmen.

While the Indian police blamed mujahideen, an audio purportedly released by the mujahideen on social media condemned the killing and said that it was the handiwork of Indian agencies to create rift between public and the mujahideen.

