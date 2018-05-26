Indian troops martyr five Kashmiri youth in Kupwara

JRL holds demo in Srinagar, demands release of detainees

Srinagar, May 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred five Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district, today.

The troops killed the youth during a military operation in Tangdhar area of the district. The operation continued till reports last came in.

Meanwhile, a forceful demonstration was held at Press Enclave in Srinagar, today, under the auspices of the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik to press the demand for release of all illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in various jails of the territory and India. A large number of people including Hurriyat leaders and activists led by Muhammad Yasin Malik also staged a sit-in protest. The protesters were carrying banners with messages like ‘release all political prisoners’ and ‘bring back all Kashmiri prisoners who have been shifted outside the Valley’. Addressing the demonstrators, Muhammad Yasin Malik said that India must understand that the Kashmiri freedom-fighters could not be cowed down by abductions, bullets or the police hooliganism. He also condemned the use of brute force by the Indian troops and police on protesters at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, yesterday.

Complete shutdown was observed in downtown Srinagar, today, to protest against the use of brute force by the Indian police and troops on protesters in Nowhatta area yesterday. At least 50 people, including women worshippers, were injured when the Indian forces’ personnel fired teargas shells and pellets to break up a protest at Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta. Traders of the area held a protest against the desecration of the Jamia by the Indian forces. Shutdown, marked by protests, was also observed in Hajin town of Bandipora district against the killing of a civilian by unknown gunmen.

The Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement organized a demonstration at Lal Chowk in Srinagar against the rising human rights violations by the troops in the occupied territory. The protesters were holding banners and placards with slogans demanding repeal of black laws and release of Kashmiri detainees before Eid-ul-Fitr.

