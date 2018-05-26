JKSM holds protest in Srinagar against HR abuses in IOK

Srinagar, May 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) staged a peaceful protest at Lal Chowk, Srinagar, against the continued human rights violations, civil killing, pellet firing and arrests.

On the directives of JKSM Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt, party leaders including Imtiyaz Ahmed, mufti Mudasir, Ghazi Javed, M Hanif, Farooq Ahmad and Naseer Ahmad led the protest in which many party activists and common people participated.

The protesters also raised high-pitched slogans for release of all illegally detained Kashmiri political detainees before Eid-ul-Fitr.

