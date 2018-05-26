JRL demands release of all political detainees in IOK

Srinagar, May 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) on Saturday held a sit-in protest in Srinagar to demand release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

Scores of JRL leaders led by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik staged the sit-in at the Press Enclave in Srinagar.

The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans like ‘release all political prisoners’ and ‘bring back all Kashmiri prisoners who have been shifted outside’.

Yasin Malik, in his address to the protesters, demanded immediate release of all the political detainees including Masarat Aalam, Dr Qasim Faktoo and Aasiya Andrabi. He also castigated the puppet authorities for putting the leaders under illegal detention.

“We want to convey to the Indian government that the freedom fighters won’t be cowed down by abductions, bullets or the police hooliganism,” said Yasin Malik, adding “Had freedom fighters been frightened, India won’t have earned freedom.”

Earlier, activists and leaders of JRL gathered near JKLF office Abi Guzar from where they marched towards Press Enclave and sat down on a peaceful sit-in there.

The protest was also addressed by Ghulam Nabi Zaki and Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani

Various leaders from JRL including Showkat Ahmad Bakhshi, Ghulam Rasool Dar Eidi, Umar Aadil Dar, Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, Bilal Sideequi, Bashir Ahamd Kashmiri, Rameez Raja, Farooq Ahmad Sodagar, Muhammad Sideeq shah, Bashir Ahmad Boya, Abdul Rashid Baigh, Pir Ghulam Nabi, Muhammad Yaseen Ataee, Nisar Hussain Rather, Sahil ahmad War, Kahwaja Firdous, Imran Ahmad, Bashir indrabi, Farooq Ahmad Sheikh, Gulzar Ahmad Pahalwan, Muhammad Shafi Lone, Shahid Saleem, Abdul Hamid Ilahi, Gulshan Abbas, Muhammad Yousuf Butt, Meraj Ud Din Parray, Tariq Ahmad and Ghulam Muhammad Dar participated in the protest.

