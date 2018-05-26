Kashmir dispute root cause of tension in region: Mirwaiz

Srinagar, May 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has said that lingering Kashmir dispute is the main cause of tension between Pakistan and India.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed serious concern over tension between Pakistan and India on the Line of Control and Working Boundary. He urged the two countries to start a process for resolving the Kashmir dispute peacefully.

The Mirwaiz said, unless New Delhi gives up its rigidity regarding the dispute and gives real peace a chance the situation is unlikely to change. He said that the Hurriyat leadership would support every serious effort aimed at resolving the Kashmir dispute for bringing permanent peace in the region.

He said that if New Delhi was really serious about bringing peace in Kashmir, it should allow leaders from both parts of Jammu and Kashmir to sit together and evolve consensus on Kashmir and a way forward.

The Mirwaiz while referring to the human rights violations committed by the Indian troops and police in the occupied territory said, the forces’ personnel know come what may they will be saved even if found guilty and instead of being punished will be rewarded, as Major Gogoi was in the human shield case. He said, unaccountability leads to repression, harassment and intimidation, which in turn push the Kashmiris to the wall and forces the youth to take up arms to avenge atrocities.

