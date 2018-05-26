Police action on worshippers inside Jamia Masjid condemned

Srinagar, May 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the traders of Srinagar have condemning the use of brute force by the Indian police against worshippers inside Jamia Masjid, yesterday, has said that the excesses committed by the Indian forces and frequent curbs imposed by the puppet authorities are taking a toll on their business.

The Chairman of Sheher-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee, Nazir Ahmad Shah in a statement in Srinagar said the frequent restrictions imposed by the authorities have derailed the business in the old city. “When the ceasefire has been announced for this month, why there was heavy police deployment around the Masjid?” he asked.

He said large presence of forces’ personnel at the central mosque on a usually busy day like Friday creates a sense of fear among traders as well as shoppers. He said at least 30 markets spread across the old city areas remain frequently under curfew.

At least 50 people, including women worshipers were injured in the use of brute force by the Indian police on Friday in and around the historic Jamia Masjid at Nowhatta.

“Pellets were raining inside the compound of Jamia and people of all ages were falling on ground. Many of them were running for cover unmindful of the pellet injuries already caused to them,” said a witness, Riaz Ahmed, who also got stuck inside.

A video showing blood stains on the floor of Jamia Masjid went viral on media evoking sharp criticism and condemnations against the forces by netizens.

A picture of a police official firing pellets at one of the main entrance gates of the Jamia Masjid was also widely shared.

“Heavy deployment of forces around #Jama Masjid even in this holy month leading to tension & agitation. Dozens of civilians injured after forces resorted to pellet & teargas shelling! Large number of people unable to come out of the mosque. Condemn the deployment and forces action,” the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, posted on Twitter.

A spokesman of Anjuam-e-Auqaf Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, that manages the grand mosque, said that the mosque was closed for prayers until cleaned.

Sheher-e-Khaas Coordination Committee, an amalgam of various trade bodies of downtown has strongly condemned the indiscriminate firing of pellets and teargas shells inside the grand masjid, at the shopkeepers and at the youth.

The JKLF-R leaders comprising Barrister Abdul Majeed Trambu, Advocate Ayoub Rathor and Wajahat Bashir Qureshi in a joint statement condemned the forces action in Jamia Masjid area. They said the forces have indulged in desecration of the masjid by throwing smoke grenades inside it. They have crossed limits and hurt the sentiments of Muslims, they added.

