Probe into Umar Qayoom’s 2010 custodial death demanded

Srinagar, May 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, counsel for the victim family, pleading for magisterial inquiry in custodial death of 2010 Umar Qayoom case, said police failed to comply with the provisions of law in the case.

Umar Qayoom, a class 11 student from Soura area of Srinagar was killed in police custody on August 25, 2010 after being picked outside his home.

The family of deceased teenager has been exploring every option to get the FIR registered in the case from past eight years.

“A teenager was brutally tortured by police in custody. The family is seeking justice for their only son and demanding punishment to the policemen who tortured him in custody,” the counsel for victim’s family pleaded before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar.

“The family had approached police on day one for registering FIR and has also invoked judicial intervention after the police refused to file the case. Police has not adhered to the provisions of law,” counsel for the victim family told the court.

He said that police instead of registering FIR in the case, initiated proceedings under section 174 of criminal procedure code. “Since the case is open and transparent we prayed court to take cognizance of the case for magisterial enquiry,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Justice Koul Commission into the 2010 killings had also recommended registration of a case against the police personnel involved in the custodial death of Umar Qayoom.

Like this: Like Loading...