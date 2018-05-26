Shabbir Shah’s daughter tops class 12 results in IOK

Srinagar, May 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Sama Shabbir Shah of Delhi Public School (DPS) Athwajan, has topped the CBSE-2018 12th class results, declared today.

Sama, who is daughter of Hurriyat leader, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, has secured 97.8 percent marks in the 12th class examination. Shah is currently lodged in Tihar jail, New Delhi.

The DPS, Athwajan, has topped among all the CSBE affiliated schools of the territory. The school has got 99.5 percent overall results in the exams, said Pro-Vice Chairman of DPS, Srinagar, Vijay Dhar.

