7 more SPOs quit job, seek apology from people

Srinagar, September 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, seven more SPOs, working with Indian Army, announced their resignation and sought apology from people in a letter that was read out by a preacher at a mosque in Reshipora, Awantipora.

Those, who resigned included Tariq Ahmad, Sikander Bakht, Muzaffar Ahmad, Mohammad Asif, Ishfaq Ahmad and Sajad Ahmad.

Last month, 25 SPOs left their job and returned home in Tral and Awantipora areas of Pulwama district.

Meanwhile, a woman SPO, identified as Rafeeqa Akhtar, wife of Ghulam Mohammed Thokar, a resident of Bongam in Hall area of Kulgam district, has resigned from the police job.

In a video that appeared on the social networking, Rafeeqa is heard saying that she is leaving the police job without any fear.

Like this: Like Loading...