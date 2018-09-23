Indian troops martyr one youth in IOK

India criticized for rejecting talks offer

Srinagar, September 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one youth in Tral area of Pulwama district, today.

The youth was killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Aripal area of Tral town. The troops also destroyed a house during the operation. The killing of the youth led to clashes between protesters and the Indian forces in the town. The troops fired teargas shells while youth pelted them with stones. Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement paid tributes to the martyr and said that India had converted Jammu and Kashmir into a slaughter house.

Meanwhile, speakers at a seminar, held at the residence of APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, in Srinagar, today, criticized India for walking away from the talks, offered by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi. The event was organized to pay tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions. In his address, Syed Ali Gilani reiterated his call for boycott of the upcoming election drama. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq deplored that India had shunned another opportunity to bring peace in the region by rejecting the dialogue offer. Muhammad Yasin Malik said that the people of Kashmir while following the footprints of Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions would continue their struggle for freedom, through thick and thin. Others who attended the seminar included Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi, Bilal Ahmad Siddiqui, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, Molvi Bashir Ahmad, Mohammed Yaseen Atai, Advocate Zahid Ali, Khawaja Firdous Wani, Yasmeen Raja, Nisar Hussain Rathar, Bashir Andrabi, Agha Abid, Ghulam Ali Gulzar and Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah.

The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has urged the UN Human Rights Council to send a fact finding mission to occupied Kashmir to conduct a probe into gross human rights violations by the Indian forces in the territory. The demand was conveyed to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, by the Kashmiri representative, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi in Geneva.

Meanwhile, seven more Special Police Officers, working with Indian army, announced to quit job and sought apology from people in a letter that was read out by a preacher at a mosque in Reshipora area of Awantipora.

A roadside roundtable was held in Geneva on the sidelines of 39th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council to sensitize world about Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir. The seminar was organised by a group of non-governmental organizations. The event highlighted the indefinite cruelty, torture, blinding, gang rapes and killings perpetrated by the Indian forces in the territory. Among those who addressed the seminar included Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo, Professor Nazir Ahmad Shawl, Altaf Wani and Syed Faiz Naqshbandi.

On the other hand, Kashmiri students blocked Chandigarh-Ludhiana Highway at Mohali against an attack on their classmates with razors and knives by Hindu extremists inside a college at Mohalli in Indian state of Punjab.

