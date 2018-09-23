Speakers at seminar grill India for rejecting talks offer

Srinagar, September 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, speakers at a seminar in Srinagar, today, criticized India for walking away from the talks, offered by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi.

The event was organized , held at the Hyderpora residence of Syed Ali Gilani to pay tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions. In his address, Syed Ali Gilani reiterated his call for boycott of the upcoming election drama. He ruled out any solution to the Kashmir dispute unless India accepted Kashmir as a dispute.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq deplored that India had shunned another opportunity to bring peace in the region by rejecting the dialogue offer. He criticized New Delhi for speaking the language of war.

Muhammad Yasin Malik said that the people of Kashmir while following the footprints of Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions would continue the struggle for Kashmir’s freedom. Others who attended the seminar included included Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi, Bilal Ahmad Siddiqui, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, Molvi Bashir Ahmad, Mohammed Yaseen Atai, Advocate Zahid Ali, Khawaja Firdous Wani, Yasmeen Raja, Nisar Hussain Rathar, Bashir Andrabi, Agha Abid, Ghulam Ali Gulzar and Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah.

