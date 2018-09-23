Two Kupwara youth booked under PSA

Srinagar, September 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police booked two youth from Lolab valley in Kupwara district under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) and shifted them to Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu.

Firdous Ahmad Shah, son of Bashir Ahmad Shah, and Aadil Hussain, son of Ghulam Mohammad, both residents of Shatmuqam, Lolab, were slapped with PSA and sent to Kot Bhalwal jail.

Aadil’s father, Ghulam Mohammad Shah told media that the orders against the duo were issued hours after a court granted bail to them. He said both the youth were taken to the police station from court and later sent to Kot Bhalwal jail.

Like this: Like Loading...