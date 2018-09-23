Youth martyred by troops in Tral today

Srinagar, September 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a youth was killed in fresh state of Indian state terrorism in Tral, Pulwama district, today.

The youth was killed by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Dar Ganai Gund village of Aripal area of Tral, early morning.

The troops also destroyed a house during the operation.

The killing led to clashes between protesters and the troops in Tral area of Pulwama district. The troops fired tear gas shells while youth pelted them with stones.

