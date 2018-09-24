Amarinder eyes Delhi for 550th birth celebrations of Sikh Guru

Chandigarh, September 24 (KMS): Indian Punjab Chief Minister, Amarinder Singh, has urged New Delhi to expedite efforts for resolution of the issue about opening up of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor for preparedness of 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Speaking with reporters in Chandigarh after the ruling Congress swept the zila parishad and panchayat samiti polls Singh said, “The issue is of enormous religious significance for the Sikh Sangat.”

Singh recalled that his grandfather, late Maharaja Bhupinder Singh, of the erstwhile Patiala State, had donated Rs 1.35 lakh to save the historic gurudwara of Sri Kartarpur Sahib from ravage by the Ravi river waters during the 1920s.

The chief minister, in response to a question, said his government was fully geared to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of the first Sikh Guru.

Earlier, Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said it is the responsibility of the Indian government to make a formal request to Pakistan for opening of the Kartarpur corridor.

Sidhu, who had gone to Pakistan in August to attend the oath taking ceremony of his friend Imran Khan as Pakistan’s prime Minister, had said the neighbouring country had already shown a positive intent in this regard.

