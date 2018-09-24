Bandipora, Pulwama shut against killings

Srinagar, September 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed in Bandipora and Pulwama districts to protest against the killing of youth by Indian troops.

All business establishments were shut while traffic was off the road in the two districts.

Five youth were killed by the troops during cordon and search operations in Shokhbaba Sumlar area of Bandipora on Friday. Shutdown was observed for the fourth consecutive day, today, in the district.

Meanwhile, normal life was crippled in Tral area of Pulwama district due to strike against the killing of one youth by Indian troops, yesterday. Three people were also injured in troops’ firing on the protesters in Aripal area of the town.

