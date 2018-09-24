Huge militarization has destructed Kashmiri families: Speakers

Srinagar, September 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, women speakers have said huge militarization has destructed families in Kashmir and entire society has moved to insecure and vulnerable situations where women get confined to their homes.

Speakers at a programme ‘Baatein Aman Ki’ at Institute of Hotel Management in Srinagar said that the ongoing conflict has also impacted the lives of womenfolk in Kashmir. They said women need to own their history by empowering themselves with education and begin the reformation of society.

They urged the stakeholders to come forward and held women to achieve their respected spaces in the society. They said that empowering women during crisis and conflict was vital.

The programme was organsied by ANHAD, Kashmir Women’s Collective, ELFA International, Convex Infra, and Mehboob Arts.

On the occasion, Assistant Professor, Department of Women Studies, University of Kashmir, Dr Shazia Malik, said that womenfolk need to own their history by empowering themselves with education and begin to revolutionize the whole society. She said during past few decades, there has been a tremendous increase in domestic violence incidents in the Kashmir.

Another speaker, Farah Zaidi said that women have to take charge and empower themselves and they don’t wait for someone else to do it for them. They have a can-do mindset and habits that move them forward even in the face of adversity, she said.

