KEA criticizes authorities’ anti-people policies

Srinagar, September 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Economic Alliance (KEA) has criticized the anti-people policies of the Indian authorities.

The KEA Co-chairman, Farooq Ahmed Dar in a press conference in Srinagar, has strongly opposed the decision of the authorities to go for privatization of the power sector.

He said that privatize distribution of electricity in Jammu and Kashmir is a direct attack on Article 35-A and demanded immediate revocation of the decision.

He said that the KEA had supported the strike call of Power employees and threatened to intensify their protest against the move.

