Shia-Sunni Coordination Committee meets in Badgam

Srinagar, September 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Shia-Sunni Coordination Committee held a meeting at the residence of Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian President and senior APHC leader, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in Badgam.

Besides Hurriyat leaders, representatives of various religious and political organizations attended the meeting, which was chaired by Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi.

While addressing the meeting, Agha Hassan expressed gratitude to the Coordination Committee for peaceful conduct of Muharram processions.

Meanwhile, several Muharram processions were taken out on 12th of Muharram in Kulipora Bemina, Sholipora, Malikgund, Nijloo Budgam, Check Sidrabal Lalbazar Srinagar, Zalpora, Shiganpora, Sonabaran Inderkote, Odina, Nowgam Bala, Lala Haji Odina Sonawari Bandipora, Harinara, Zadi Mohalla Dewar Pattan, Baramulla and other parts of the valley.

