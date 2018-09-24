Toll rises to five as Indian troops martyr 3 more youth in IOK

Srinagar, September 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more youth in Kupwara district, taking the toll to five in less than past twenty four hours.

Three youth were killed by the troops during violent cordon and search operations in Tangdhar area of the district on Monday, while two youth were killed on Sunday, bringing the toll to five in two days.

Earlier, an Indian army man was also killed in an attack in the same area.

The Indian army said that the operation was going on in the area.

