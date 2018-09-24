Troops martyr 5 youth within 24 hours in IOK

Bandipora, Pulwama shut against killings

Srinagar, September 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more youth in Kupwara district, today, taking the toll to five in less than past twenty four hours.

Three youth were killed by the troops during violent cordon and search operations in Tangdhar area of the district, today, while two youth were killed on Sunday. An Indian soldier was also shot dead during the operation in the area.

Unidentified gunmen killed a 45-year-old man in Sopore town, today. The deceased, identified as Mushtaq Ahmed Mir was abducted by masked men from his home at Harwan and his dead body was found in an orchard.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Bandipora and Pulwama districts to protest against the killing of youth by Indian troops. All shops and other business establishments were closed while traffic was off the road. The troops had killed five youth in Bandipora on Friday and one youth in Tral, yesterday. Bandipora remained shut for the fourth consecutive day, today.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani addressing a seminar in Srinagar said the people of Kashmir demand their legitimate right as promised and accepted by the world community. He added that the Kashmiris were killed, maimed and detained, and their properties vandalized on one pretext or another for raising their just demand.

Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party and Salvation Movement in their separate statements in Srinagar urged India and Pakistan to take sincere steps to resolve all outstanding issues including the Kashmir dispute as war was not an option.

In Muzaffarabad, a protest demonstration was held to condemn the threatening remarks of the Indian Army Chief against Pakistan. The event was organized by Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir and was joined by hundreds of people hailing from all walks of life. The protesters were holding banners and placards inscribed with anti-India slogans.

