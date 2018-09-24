Unidentified gunmen kill 45-year-old labourer in Sopore

Srinagar, September 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, unidentified gunmen killed a 45-year-old man in Sopore town today.

The deceased identified as Mushtaq Ahmed Mir, a labourer by profession, was abducted by masked men from his home at Harwan on late Saturday night and was found dead in an orchard at Lathishat village of the town early Monday morning.

Mir was abducted from his home at Harwan in Sopore on Saturday.

Meanwhile, senior Superintendent of Police, Ganderbal, Mohammad Khalil Poswal told media men that suspected persons traveling in a cab opened fire on a police checkpoint from a distance near Gadoora in Ganderbal district late Sunday. He said no one was injured in the firing. The troops cordoned off the area immediately after the incident.

