Indian police arrest Nisar Rathar in Srinagar

Srinagar, September 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami Chairman, Nisar Hussain Rathar during a night raid on his house in Srinagar.

Party leaders Wajid Ali and Khadim Hussain in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that a police party raided the residence of Nisar Hussain Rather, last night, and arrested him. They said that he was first shifted to Rainawari police station in Srinagar and later lodged in Central Jail, Srinagar.

They strongly denounced the arrest of the party Chairman and demanded his immediate release.

Like this: Like Loading...