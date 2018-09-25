Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Sopore

Srinagar, September 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Sopore town, today.

The troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation in Tujjer Sharief area of the town.

The occupation authorities suspended mobile internet service across the town and ordered closure of all educational institutions in sub-division Sopore.

Meanwhile, dead body of 30-year-old Zahoor Ahmed Dar was recovered from Balahama area on the outskirts of the Srinagar city.

