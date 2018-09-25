Nursing students of Soura hospital hold demo in Srinagar

Srinagar, September 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the nursing students of Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar, today, held a protest demonstration demanding release of their classmate Muhammad Iqbal Rathar.

Scores of nursing students from Soura Institute of Medical Sciences assembled at Press Enclave in Srinagar and staged a demonstration seeking release of Muhammad Iqbal Rathar. Iqbal was arrested by the Indian police on Srinagar-Jammu highway recently.

Shouting slogans, the protesters said that Iqbal was arrested on fabricated charges. They demanded his immediate release.

A panchayat ghar was damaged in a fire incident at Matrigam Tikri in Pehthkote area of Bandipora district. The fire resulted in partial damage to the building.

