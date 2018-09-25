Rejection of talks offer by India deplored

Jammu, September 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Peoples Movement (JKPM) has expressed disappointment over the rejection of talks offer by India from Pakistan saying that New Delhi has lost a big opportunity for restoration of peace in the South Asian region.

According to Kashmir Media Service, JKPM Chairman Mir Shahid Saleem in a statement issued in Jammu urged India and Pakistan to avoid confrontation and take measures for peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute. He said Kashmir continues to exist on the UN agenda as a dispute for the past seventy years, and it has triggered even three full-fledged wars between Pakistan and India.

Mir Shahid Saleem urged global human rights watchdogs to take notice of rights violations being perpetrated by the Indian troops in occupied Kashmir. KMS—4K

