Demo in Srinagar against allotment of power projects to Indian firms

Srinagar, September 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested several members of Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) during a protest march against the allotment of power projects of the territory to Indian companies by the authorities.

Eyewitnesses told media that scores of members of KEA assembled at Press Colony in Srinagar and tried to take out a protest march towards the Civil Secretariat against the allotment of power projects to the Indian firms.

Chanting slogans in favour of Article 35-A and Article 370, the protesters said that occupied Kashmir had enough resources to build power projects at its own. The protesters demanded that the authorities of occupied Kashmir should not allow New Delhi to loot the resources of the territory.

As the protesters were marching towards the secretariat, Indian police intercepted them and detained many before whisking them away in police vehicles.

