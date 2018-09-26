Demos, shutdown in Pulwama against killing of youth

Srinagar, September 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, protest demonstrations marked by complete shutdown, were held in Pulwama town of south Kashmir, today, against the killing of five youth by Indian troops in Bandipora district of north Kashmir.

The troops killed two youth on Thursday and three others on Friday during a prolonged cordon and search operation in Sumlar area of the district.

A family from Kangan area of Pulwama district claimed that one of the five martyred youth was their kin.

Amid shutdown, people took to the streets in Pulwama town and staged demonstrations against the killing. Indian troops used brute force to disperse the protesters who were demanding the body of the slain youth.

“We have approached police that one of the slain youth in Bandipora, identified as Parvez Ahmed Tedwa, a resident of Hayan Palpora, is our kin,” Muhammad Rafiq Tedwa, the brother of the martyred youth told media. He said that Parvez was missing since 2003 and on the photographic evidence they came to know about his killing.

