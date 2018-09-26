Fresh arrest spree, harassment in IOK widely condemned

Srinagar, September 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum and other pro-freedom organizations have strongly condemned the fresh spree of arrests and harassment unleashed by the Indian forces’ personnel in the territory.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai addressing a party meeting in Srinagar said that India’s military occupation over Jammu and Kashmir was in blatant violation of all established norms and international laws. He maintained that the people of Kashmir would continue their liberation struggle till it reached its logical conclusion.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai paid glowing tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops in Sopore. He deplored that India was pursuing the policy of genocide in the occupied territory. He denounced the arrest of Hurriyat leaders Nisar Hussain Rathar, Muhammad Yasin Attai and Syed Imtiaz Haider.

The Hurriyet forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement also expressed its resentment against the anti-people policies being employed by the ruling dispensation in New Delhi. “Freedom sentiment runs deep in the minds of every citizen of Kashmir and no power can break the resolve of people and the resistance leadership of Kashmir,” the forum said and added that permanent peace could only be achieved after finding a dignified solution to the Kashmir dispute in accordance to the wishes of people. It paid rich tributes to the Sopore martyrs and condemned the fresh wave of cordon and search operations launched in Sopore, Tral, Shopian, Charar-e-Sharief, Pulwama and other areas of the territory.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League in a statement criticized the authorities for harassing pellet victims in Yaro, Langate area of Kupwara district. JKML central leader, Abdul Ahad Parra strongly condemned the arrest of Mohammad Yasin Atai, Syed Imtiyaz Haider, Nisar Hussain Rather, Bashir Ahmad Budgami, Mohammad Yousuf Butt and Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar in Srinagar,

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference in a meeting while condemning the arrest spree demanded immediate release of party’s detained chairman, Shabbir Ahmad Dar. The members strongly denounced the unabated killings by the troops in the territory.

