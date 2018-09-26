Thousands attend funeral of martyred youth in Sopore

Srinagar, September 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of a martyred youth, Abdul Majeed Mir, in Nowpora area of Sopore town, today.

Abdul Majeed Mir along with another youth was killed by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Tujjer Sharif area of the town, yesterday.

Eyewitnesses told media that thousands of people from Sopore, Zainageer, Harwan, Bomai and other areas assembled at Eidgah in Nowpora and offered funeral prayers for Abdul Majeed Mir. They said that a large number of mourners shouting pro-freedom and anti-India slogans carried his body in a procession to the graveyard for burial. The participants of the funeral also waved Pakistan’s national flag.

Meanwhile, Sopore and its adjoining areas observed a complete shutdown to mourn the killing of the youth.

The occupation authorities ordered closure of all educational institutions in Sopore sub-division to prevent demonstrations against the killings.

