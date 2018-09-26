Umar Aadil Dar lodged with dreaded criminals in IOK jail

Srinagar, September 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the illegally detained All Parties Hurriyat Conference activist, Umar Aadil Dar, has been kept with dreaded criminals in Kathua jail in Jammu.

This was revealed in a petition submitted by the Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights (IFJHR), Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, to the Human Rights Commission of the occupied territory.

Umar Aadil Dar is lodged in Kathua jail under draconian law, Public Safety Act.

Muhammad Ahsan Untoo filed a petition before the commission seeking details of the lodgment of Umar Aadil Dar stating that he was kept with the dreaded criminals in Kathua prison. On his petition, the commission asked the prisons department to file a compliance report in this regard.

The APHC activist was arrested from a court premises in Islamabad town on August 01 when he appeared before the court during a proceeding in a fake case registered against him by the Indian police.

Pertinently, in the recent ongoing session on prisoners and human rights, the name of IFJHR Chairman surfaced in the speeches of various representatives and rights activists who stated that many rights activists including Muhammad Ahsan Untoo are facing threats at the hands of the occupation authorities.

