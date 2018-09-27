Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiris

Restrictions in Srinagar to prevent demos

Srinagar, September 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiris in Srinagar and Islamabad districts.

The troops opened fire on the house of Muhammad Yaqoob Malik during a cordon and search operation in Noorbagh area of Srinagar in the wee hours today, resulting in the killing of his son, Muhammad Saleem Malik. The troops killed a youth during a similar operation in Dalwach Dooru area of Islamabad district. Earlier, an Indian soldier was killed in an attack in the same area.

Meanwhile, Indian police and troops used brute force on mourners during the funeral procession of martyred Saleem Malik in Srinagar. Eyewitnesses told media that the police and troops fired several teargas shells as the body of the slain civilian was being taken to Eidgah from Noorbagh, triggering clashes between the mourners and the forces’ personnel. Thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of Saleem Malik. They raised high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

The occupation authorities have imposed curfew and other restrictions in Srinagar to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the killing of the civilian. The authorities have also suspended internet services in Srinagar, Budgam and Islamabad districts.

On the other hand, Indian troops also launched a siege and search operation in Chadoora area of Budgam district. People took to the streets in the area and pelted stones on the troops to disrupt the operation. Intense clashes between the protesters and the troops are going on in the area.

